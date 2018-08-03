

CTV Vancouver Island





With a busy long weekend ahead, police on Vancouver Island are urging drivers to use common sense behind the wheel.

Officials say on average, there are about 2,200 car crashes in the province over the B.C. Day long weekend.

In Saanich, police say they attended nearly a dozen traffic-related calls just Friday morning.

"What we're seeing is high-risk driving behaviour such as speeding, or distracted driving and also alcohol impairment as well," said Saanich police spokesman Sft. Jereme Leslie. "Really, we're asking people to make sure they're leaving enough time to get to their destination, to avoid that high-risk driving behaviour, and also making sure that they're leaving their phone alone."

Leslie said the reminder extends to boaters as well.

"There's a portion of the criminal code that specifically deals with impaired operation of a vessel and watercraft, so you can be charged criminally for impaired operation of a boat," he said.

Meanwhile, homeowners who are leaving town for the long weekend are reminded to lock their doors and windows and let their neighbours know they won't be home.