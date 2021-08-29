VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they are looking for a "helpful bystander" who took a stabbing victim to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the Victoria Police Department, staff at Victoria General Hospital informed patrol officers of the stabbing around 4 a.m., after the victim had been brought to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the man had been stabbed "at an unknown location in Victoria shortly after midnight," VicPD said in a news release.

The victim was unable to say where the stabbing happened, according to police.

He suffered non-life-threatening - but potentially life-altering - injuries in the incident, police said.

VicPD said they believe a "helpful bystander" found the victim in medical distress and took him to hospital

"Officers are asking to speak with this person, or any other witnesses, to gather additional information," police said.

They described the person officers hope to speak to as "a 35-to-50-year-old woman" who was driving a blue Dodge pickup truck. She told the victim she was a nurse, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the suspect in the stabbing is a white man with a slim build. He stands approximately 5'9" tall, has a full beard and is missing his front teeth, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call VicPD's report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.