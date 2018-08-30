

CTV Vancouver Island





Police are investigating a chilling incident in Esquimalt after a young woman reported that someone held open a window as she showered.

It happened Monday night in the 1200-block of Juno Street, in between Admirals Road and Fraser Street.

The woman was showering when she said she noticed the bathroom window being held open by a stranger.

She called police but several officers who responded weren't able to track down the person.

Investigators have not obtained a suspect description, but they're asking anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area to immediately call 911.