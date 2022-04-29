Police issue warning after man approaches girls in Crofton, B.C.

Mounties are warning Crofton, B.C., residents of two recent suspicious incidents involving a man driving past young girls.

The first incident occurred on April 13 around 4 p.m., when a man in an older-model blue sedan approached a 10-year-old girl at the corner of Chaplin Street and Elizabeth Street.

Police say the man stopped in front of the girl and told her he was there to pick her up, on request of her mother.

The girl ran from the area and reported the encounter to an adult, according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Police were then alerted to a second suspicious incident on April 15 around 12:30 p.m., which involved a man driving past a 14-year-old girl.

The youth told police that she was standing near the intersection of Queen Street and Brook Street when a man in an older-model blue sedan drove past her, then did U-turn to drive towards her.

Mounties say the man did not speak with the girl in the second incident.

The driver is described as an elderly white man who may have been wearing dark or black clothing, and a baseball hat.

"Investigators are requesting assistance from the public to report any previous or future suspicious incidents of a similar nature," said Const. Kristine Roesler in a statement Friday.

"If anyone in the Crofton area has video on April 13 or 15 which shows a blue older-model sedan in the area is asked to contact North Cowichan RCMP Detachment at 250-748-5522 or provide their information to Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," she said.