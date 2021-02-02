VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP say they are looking to speak with a man who was acting suspiciously on the Galloping Goose Trail earlier this week.

Mounties say they received a report from a woman about the man on Jan. 31. She says she was walking on a portion of the trail near Victor Chen Memorial Park in Langford around 4 p.m. when a man approached her and stared at her for several minutes.

“The man did not say anything to the woman but the woman found the interaction odd,” say police.

The woman then continued walking and bumped into another woman on the trail, who said that the same man had emerged from some bushes on the trail and startled her.

The second woman says that this was the second suspicious interaction she’s had with the same man on the Galloping Goose Trail in the area. The first incident occurred on Jan. 27, when he allegedly approached the woman and stared at her for several minutes before walking way.

Mounties say that while nothing illegal has taken place, they are still looking to speak with the man.

“There were no reports of assault or threats against the women,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

“There is nothing criminal that has taken place here, however police are looking to identify and speak to this individual as his behaviour comes across as suspicious and concerning,” she said. “If this was you or you know who this could be, please call the West Shore RCMP.”

The man is described as a white male between 50 and 60 years old who stands roughly 5’10” with a slim build. He has shaggy grey and brown hair and has a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker-style jacket, a tan baseball cap, blue jeans, dark shoes and a black backpack.

RCMP say the two recent incidents are the only reports police have received about the man so far.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.