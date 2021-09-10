Police investigating murder in Saanich
Vancouver Island’s integrated major crime unit is investigating a murder in Saanich, B.C.
Police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at a home on Battleford Avenue and found a male who had died.
Investigators said Friday the death is believed to be a homicide.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
Police remain at the residence Friday as the investigation continues.
Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
Saanich police say they believe this is an isolated incident and the perpetrator and victim are likely known to each other.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 250-380-6211.
