VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for a suspect accused of committing an indecent act in Esquimalt on Saturday night.

Police say officers received a report around 8 p.m. that a man driving a white Mazda SUV committed an indecent act while stopped beside the victim who was also in a vehicle in the 600-block of Lampson Street.

Police say the man then asked the victim for directions before driving away.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Caucasian man who may have been wearing a hat, and the first two letters in the licence plate may be J and H.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.