Police investigating fatal crash in Langford

Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.

Mounties responded to the crash near Goldstream Avenue and Kristina Place around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man's car apparently collided with a parked industrial vehicle.

Paramedics and Langford firefighters provided first aid on scene, however the man died of his injuries.

RCMP collision analysts and the coroner continue to investigate. Police say they will not release the name of the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video of the area to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.