VANCOUVER -- Police and coroners on Vancouver Island are investigating after the death of a child found unresponsive at a motel in Duncan Friday night.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the motel just after 9 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child, the RCMP detachment said in a news release Saturday.

The six-year-old child was transported to a local hospital, but could not be saved, police said.

Investigators remained at the scene Saturday and expect to be in the area Sunday as well, according to police.

Police did not say whether they believe the child's death is suspicious. The detachment's general and forensic investigation sections are looking into the incident, along with frontline officers, police said.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the circumstances around the child's death.

"North Cowichan Duncan victim services is engaged and are supporting the family during this difficult time," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP in the release.