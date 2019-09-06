Police investigating body found at Langford's Glen Lake
(CTV News Vancouver Island)
News Staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 5:14PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 6:27PM PDT
Police are in Langford following the discovery of a body at Glen Lake on Friday.
West Shore RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Langford Fire Rescue were called to the lake at approximately 3:45 p.m.
An area near the lake has been closed to traffic by police.
The investigation is in its early stages.