Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trail

Saanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.

The assault occurred between 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the trail just south of Columbine Way, in the Tillicum area of Saanich.

Police say the woman was jogging when a man grabbed her from behind. "The man then sexually assaulted her, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground," police say.

The man then fled the area and was last seen running towards the south end of the trail towards Interurban Road.

The man is described as having light skin and standing roughly 6' with a slim to medium build. At the time, he was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark shorts, and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

"This was a frightening assault that was completely random," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Monday.

"We’re hoping that someone may have been in the Colquitz trail system last Sunday that could help identify the suspect in this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are encouraging all joggers, especially those who run alone, to be mindful of their surroundings and carry a cellphone with them if possible.