Police investigating after man suffers life-threatening stab wound: Campbell River RCMP

Victoria -

Mounties are investigating after a man was found suffering a life-threatening stab wound in Campbell River, B.C.

RCMP responded to the city’s downtown core shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday where paramedics were treating a man with a serious gash on his arm.

The 35-year-old Indigenous man was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Police interviewed witnesses for several hours following the incident and forensic investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident," said Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Monday.

"At this point in time, we are looking to talk to any eyewitnesses that have not identified themselves to police," Tyre said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.