Police investigating after man, 31, suffers fatal injuries at Port Alberni motel
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found severely injured at a motel in Port Alberni, B.C.
The 31-year-old man was found suffering "significant injuries" at the motel in the 3700-block of Redford Street around 6:19 p.m. on Saturday.
He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday.
"At this time, we are treating this death as suspicious," Const. Richard Johns said in the statement.
"There is no threat to the public, and investigators are working around the clock to determine the events surrounding this death,” Johns added.
The Port Alberni RCMP's general investigative service is investigating the death alongside the B.C. Coroners Service.
