Saanich police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in a Monday morning hit and run.

Police were called to the area of Glanford Avenue and Kenneth Street at around 7:30 a.m. after the child was hit.

The vehicle that struck them did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading northbound on Glanford Avenue.

Witnessed described the victim being struck by a vehicle that was white in colour, possibly a late 80s or earl 90s model with a boxy body, silver bumper and damaged passenger side view mirror.

The severity of the child's injuries is unknown.

Police were on scene speaking to witnesses after the incident. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.