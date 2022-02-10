Police investigating after 2 bodies found at Saanich housing facility

Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.

The bodies could be seen Thursday afternoon next to a four-door sedan in the parking lot of the Mount Tolmie Hospital building.

The vehicle's doors were left open, suggesting the victims may have been found inside the car and then moved by those attempting to provide first aid.

Police taped off the entrance to the parking lot off Cedar Hill Cross Road while multiple officers were on scene.

Saanich police have not yet commented on the discovery.

Mount Tolmie Hospital is a 42-bed shelter operated by the PHS Community Services Society and supported by BC Housing.

The facility at 3690 Richmond Rd. took in former residents of the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter when it closed in June 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.