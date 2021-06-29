Advertisement
Police investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Parksville
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:54PM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 4:32PM PDT
A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)
VICTORIA -- Mounties are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths on Vancouver Island Tuesday.
Police were called to a home in the 700-block of Soriel Road in Parksville before 10 a.m.
A forensic identification unit was also called to the scene.
Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.