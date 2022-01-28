Police investigating 2 indecent acts in Langford, B.C.

RCMP are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to two separate women in Langford on Thursday morning.

West Shore RCMP say the first incident occurred around 6:45 a.m., when a woman was waiting for a bus in the 2600-block of Sooke Road.

The man reportedly exposed his genitals to the woman before running away from the area towards the Galloping Goose Trail.

The next incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Luxton Road and Marwood Avenue.

Mounties say a woman was walking in the area when a stranger approached her and exposed himself.

Investigators say the description of the man was similar in both instances.

He is described as a white man in his late 20's or early 30's with a slim build. He has shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket with a light bathrobe or skirt underneath.

"The initial challenge investigators faced was that these incidents were reported later in the morning which hindered our ability to attend the area right away to locate the suspect," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, in a release Friday.

"We need to identify this suspect as soon as possible to prevent any further escalation in his deviant behaviour," he said.

Police are asking for any witnesses or potential victims of similar incidents to come forward. Mounties are also asking people to review their dashcam footage of the areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.