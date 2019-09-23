

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating after a fire was intentionally set at École Océane last weekend.

According to police, the fires were sparked around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near a classroom portable on the south side of the school grounds at 1951 Estevan Rd.

Fire crews quickly doused the flames but not before damage was done to the siding of the classroom portable and its wooden landing.

Fire crews told police that it appears the fire was started by burning debris that was placed next to the side of the building. Fire investigators also said that they did not see any individuals or vehicles leave the area while they were en route to the fire.

"It would take some time for the fire to ignite so we are asking the public to call us if they saw anyone or any vehicles in or around the school from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.