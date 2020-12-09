VICTORIA -- Two stores are now closed and police are investigating after a vehicle drove into a building early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at the Petro-Canada gas station and convenience store along Edward Milne Road around 3:45 a.m., according to police.

The convenience store was not open at the time and will remain closed for at least the remainder of Wednesday. A Tim Hortons located in the same building is also expected to be closed for the day as investigators examine the scene.

The owner of the business says that an early morning baker for the Tim Horton’s was inside the building working at the time. They heard the crash and called police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.