

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Police are asking for the public's help after a reported sexual assault at a Saanich corn maze.

Saanich police attended the Galey Farms corn maze on Friday, Oct. 25 after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted.

The teen was walking in the maze with her mother when she was "touched from behind in a sexual manner," Saanich police said Tuesday.

Police say the mother and daughter identified a group of 13-year-old boys but couldn’t identify specifically which teen was responsible as the maze was busy at the time.

Galey Farms staff and security responded and three teens were detained when police arrived. Parents of the teens attended the scene.

"The youths were brazen enough to commit this act even though the victim was walking with her mother," police said.

The police investigation is ongoing and police are asking witnesses or other potential victims to come forward.