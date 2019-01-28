

Saanich police are investigating after a deceased woman was found in Rutledge Park Monday morning.

Police cordoned off part of the park as they investigated the discovery of the body, which was found on a park bench by someone walking through the area around 8 a.m.

Detectives and forensic investigators were on scene behind police tape.

Police say the woman, who was middle-aged, has not been identified and her cause of death has not yet been determined.

They asked the public to avoid the park while the investigation was underway.

A neighbour told CTV News they saw the body at 6:50 a.m., but thought it was someone sleeping on the bench. The same neighbour said they were walking through the park just after midnight and didn't see the body then.

The BC Coroners Service was also on scene to investigate the death. The woman's body was removed and the park was reopened just after noon.