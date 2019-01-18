Police investigate after man exposes himself near Swan Creek Park
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 8:37AM PST
Saanich police are investigating a report of an indecent act.
The report was made on Thursday, Jan. 17, just before 4 pm.
Police say a female was walking her dogs on Swan Creek Park Trail near the McKenzie and Interurban bridge when a young man exposed himself to her.
The male is described as:
- Caucasian, possibly part Asian or First Nations
- Mid-teens to 20 years of age
- 6 feet tall
- Clean shaven
- Short brown shaggy hair
- Wearing a dark grey, gortex type rain jacket with a hood and blue denim boot cut jeans.
Police are reminding people to be vigilant while walking in trails or hiking alone and recommend always carrying a cell phone.
They’re also asking anyone with information to contact them.