

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are investigating a report of an indecent act.

The report was made on Thursday, Jan. 17, just before 4 pm.

Police say a female was walking her dogs on Swan Creek Park Trail near the McKenzie and Interurban bridge when a young man exposed himself to her.

The male is described as:

Caucasian, possibly part Asian or First Nations

Mid-teens to 20 years of age

6 feet tall

Clean shaven

Short brown shaggy hair

Wearing a dark grey, gortex type rain jacket with a hood and blue denim boot cut jeans.

Police are reminding people to be vigilant while walking in trails or hiking alone and recommend always carrying a cell phone.

They’re also asking anyone with information to contact them.