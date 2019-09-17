

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are investigating three suspicious fires that were sparked in a short time in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the three fires were started in garbage dumpsters within a 30-minute period in a variety of locations. At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers were called to three different fires across the Harris Green neighbourhood.

Police say that the fires were "quickly extinguished" by the Victoria Fire Department and that no injuries were caused by the flames.

The causes of the three separate fires are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the dumpster fires is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.