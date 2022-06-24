Police investigate 2 overnight arsons in downtown Victoria

Victoria police are investigating two suspicious fires that burned just blocks from each other in the downtown core Thursday night.

One fire occurred outside the Bay Centre at the corner of Broad Street and View Street, damaging some of the exterior of the building.

Another fire burned in the 500-block of Yates Street.

Police have labelled both these fires as arsons, and say a third fire is also being investigated, but stopped short of calling it arson in a social media post Friday morning.

Victoria police say more information is to come.

Exactly one week earlier, on the evening of June 16, police were called to two suspicious fires in the James Bay area.

Both of those fires are being investigated as arson, including one fire that damaged and destroyed six parked vehicles, as well as a carport.

The damaged vehicles and carport are pictured on June 17, 2022. (CTV News)This is a developing story. Check back for details.