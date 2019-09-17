

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich neighbourhood is up in arms after a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday by a car driven by a student from a nearby high school.

Craig Fraser is one of several residents near the quiet Union Road intersection where the fatal crash occurred who says the District of Saanich is well aware of the neighbourhood's ongoing concerns about the intersection.

According to Fraser, area residents have for years called for a four-way stop at the intersection of Union Road and Cumberland Road where the crash occurred around noon Monday.

Police are investigating the car's 16-year-old driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The driver is a student at Reynolds Secondary School, according to school principal Tom Aerts. The school is on on the same block where the crash occurred.

The principal said in a statement Monday evening that the school's "thoughts and condolences" are with everyone involved in Monday's crash.

"A youth from Reynolds was involved in a motor vehicle accident which has resulted in the fatality of an adult motorcyclist," Aerts said.

"All youth that observed or were directly involved with this incident were uninjured and are receiving supports from the school and or community."

Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast said told CFAX 1070 Tuesday the intersection "is not a problem area" and is "not known for collisions."

Neighbourhood resident Louise Hartland tells CTV News that a neighbourhood meeting has been planned for Tuesday to discuss how the community can better get the attention of the district to implement traffic control in the area.