VICTORIA -- Police in Courtenay have seized cash, drugs and cellphones in a raid this week on a downtown hotel room.

The Comox Valley RCMP executed a search warrant for suspected drug trafficking on the hotel in the 1800-block of Cliffe Avenue on Dec. 16.

Officers with the street crimes unit seized money, phones and what are believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

“This seizure will impact the flow of illegal drugs in our community” said Const. Monika Terragni of Comox Valley RCMP in a news release Friday.

Two Courtenay women, one 52 and the other 34, were arrested and have since been released from police custody to await possible charges.