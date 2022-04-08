Police in Campbell River, B.C., warn of rise in teens carrying weapons

Campbell River RCMP are encouraging parents and guardians to check in with their kids and discourage the carrying of weapons and other illegal items, as Mounties report an increase in weapon use in the community.

Police say they've seen a worrying trend of young people carrying bear spray, as well as other weapons such as knives and "homemade shanks."

In a release Friday, Mounties said they've sometimes heard that youth tell people they carry the items for protection.

"However, the use of the spray has a tendency to make the community more, not less dangerous," said Campbell River RCMP in a statement.

"In the hands of the youth it ends up being used more often than not as an offensive weapon rather than an animal deterrent."

Mounties pointed to a recent incident where a male teen used bear spray on another teen "in retribution for losing a fight."

Police say the youth that used the bear spray could've been charged with assault with a weapon. However the victim did not want to cooperate with police, said Mounties.

RCMP FINDING OTHER ILLEGAL ITEMS

Mounties say they've also been finding illegal substances, such as alcohol and cannabis, in groups of young people.

"Police are also finding bear spray and knives in backpacks when we're breaking up groups of teens that are 14 or 15 years old who are drinking or smoking marijuana in public places like school fields late at night," said Const. Maury Tyre.

"Their excuses are that it's dangerous out. The problem is, it's 3 a.m. and you're drunk and high and you have concealed weapons on you. That's dangerous," he said.

Mounties say they've also found vapes worth more than $100 and "bongs worth hundreds of dollars" on youth recently.

Police are advising adults not to buy potential weapons, or cannabis and alcohol, for youth, adding that people who buy bear spray that's used in an offence could potentially be charged with criminal negligence or be open to civil suits.

"If your youth are telling you it's extremely dangerous out there, it's probably time to start asking where they are hanging out and who they are hanging out with," said Tyre.

"Most violent crimes in the community are conducted by people who are known well to each other not by complete strangers," he said. "So if the people you are hanging out with carry weapons, that just increases the likelihood that a weapon could be used against you."