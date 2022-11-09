Police identify man who was found dead in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say they have identified a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary on Oct. 12.

Police had put out an appeal for information on the man's identity on Monday.

On Wednesday, Saanich police said he had been identified and that he was the subject of a Victoria police missing person investigation.

The man's death is not considered suspicious, police say.

"With the next of kin notifications now complete, we offer our condolences to the family," said Saanich police Detective-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a release Wednesday.

"At this point, the BC Coroners Service will assume conduct of the file," he said.