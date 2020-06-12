VICTORIA -- On the morning of June 5 while a woman was walking on a trail in Saanich a man spoke aggressively and made sexual comments to her.

The incident took place on the series of trails behind the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in Saanich. Though the woman was not approached by the man, she was disturbed and very concerned by what he said.

The incident prompted police to investigate the area.

“We received a report of a male in that area who approached another female and made some comments that caused her some concern,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich Police.

“The words that he used were sexualized in nature and certainly if anybody heard what he had said they would have been concerned as well,” said Anastasiades.

The man’s behaviour was similar to reports of another incident in the same area in the summer of 2019. At that time, a man was reported to be verbally aggressive to a woman while she was walking on the park trails.

On June 10, during the investigation into the most recent incident, officers were able to locate the man who is believed to have made the comments.

Police say the Saanich resident is believed to be responsible for the 2019 incident as well.

“Fortunately, we were able to locate and speak to him,” said Anastasiades.

Police say they are not recommending that the man be charged in relation to either incident and have offered him mental health supports.

“We’ve been able to connect him with some mental health resources in our community,” said Anastasiades. “Police have access to all sorts of resources and use those at our disposal when appropriate.”

Saanich Police want the public to know there is no safety concern relating to these incidents.