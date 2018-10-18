

After being forced from a patch of land next to the Pat Bay highway, a group of homeless campers has set up in a new location in Oak Bay.

The roving tent city members pitched their tents at Cattle Point at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Oak Bay police officers showed up to service notices of a local bylaw that prohibits camping in public parks to the 15 or 20 so tents pitched there.

The group had previously set up on provincial land in Saanich along the highway and next to the Saanich Fire Hall over the weekend.

But campers were issued a notice of trespass by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Monday morning, prompting their latest move.

Organizer Chrissy Brett says the group has tried to balance public feedback with the needs of homeless campers.

"What the public has said is they really didn't want us anywhere near really close houses and we're not," said Brett. "We're not near a playground. When we were here last time, we were over by the cenotaph and Oak Bay didn't like that very much so we listened, and we're back."

Some members of the group had previously camped at the Oak Bay cenotaph last year around Remembrance Day, sparking outrage from local politicans and residents.

Oak Bay police also handed Brett an invoice for "costs associated with previous activity in Oak Bay," likely the cenotaph occupation, they said in a news release. The invoice cited clean-up costs and remediation with a total of $1,882.65.

Invoice for $1,882.65 given by Oak Bay municipality to roving tent city’s Chrissy Brett for hazmat costs from when the tent city was in Oak Bay last fall. @ctvnewsvi pic.twitter.com/PJ7AwQ3NQz — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) October 18, 2018

"We have also received a complaint from the District of Oak Bay that the campers are interfering with the lawful use of that area of the park by others and are rendering it inoperative to others," Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties said in a statement. "This constitutes the criminal offence of Mischief."

Campers say they plan to stay at Cattle Point for as long as they can.