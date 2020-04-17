Police, fire respond to crash in Victoria
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 11:22AM PDT Last Updated Friday, April 17, 2020 11:41AM PDT
The crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday: April 17, 2020 (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- Victoria police and firefighters responded to a collision in downtown Victoria Friday morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fisgard Street and Douglas Street.
Officials say that there are no serious injuries.
As of 11 a.m., traffic along Fisgard Street was blocked at the intersection as crews worked to remove the vehicles from the scene.
