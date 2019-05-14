

A missing surfer has sparked a desperate search in the waters off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island.

RCMP investigators say a 29-year-old man vanished after paddling out near Port Renfrew on May 8.

Jonah Mayhue was last seen entering the water at the north end of Pacheedaht Beach.

Mayhue was apparently wearing light-coloured board shorts and carrying the same surfboard he is holding in the picture attached to this article.

The Mounties say Mayhue’s surfboard has been found, but he remains missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.