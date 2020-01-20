VICTORIA -- An RCMP police dog is being credited with helping catch a Nanaimo man who is suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a liquor store in the central island city last week.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, Chase Peter Goodale, 28, is believed to have robbed the Quarterway Licenced Liquor Store in the 1400-block of Bowen Road on Jan. 15.

On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police located Goodale's parked vehicle outside of a south Nanaimo motel.

RCMP officers and a police dog then converged on the scene and arrested Goodale, where police say they found several items related to the liquor store robbery among his belongings. Mounties say that the 28-year-old received several dog bites during the arrest and that he was transported to hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Goodale has since been medically cleared of his injuries and is being held in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial court Monday.