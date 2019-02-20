

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP is crediting their police dog, Jager with the arrest of a suspect following a two-hour trek through deep snow, over treacherous terrain, in freezing temperatures.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, police say a 39-year-old man, and 29-year-old woman broke into a private cabin at the Deadwood Creek Campsite.

When the owners returned to the cabin and discovered the pair of intruders, they called RCMP and then escorted the couple out to the campground’s main gate to wait for police.

Along the way, the man allegedly sprayed the two of the cabin owners with bear spray and fled the scene, leaving his companion behind. She was arrested when police arrived.

Jager led the Mounties through the remote area near Nanaimo Lakes Road in a search for the remaining alleged burglar.

Police were led through steep mountainous, snow covered terrain and even waded through freezing cold water, in what Cst. Josh Grafton described as one of his toughest searches to date.

Eventually, Jager tracked down and bit the suspect multiple times, before the man was arrested.

Because of the remote area and a lack of cellular and radio coverage, Nanaimo Search and Rescue was brought in with additional officers to help the mounties bring their suspect back to awaiting police vehicles.

After being treated in hospital for his bites, David Banford is now facing charges of break and enter and assault with a weapon.

He was released after his first court appearance, but is due back in court on March 5.

The female suspect, who is facing a break-and-enter charge, was released on a promise to appear and is due in court on May 7.