VICTORIA -- Police are investigating after a large fight was reported along the downtown Victoria waterfront Tuesday.

Victoria police say they were called to the 1300-block Wharf Street just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fight in the Reeson Park area.

When officers arrived they found a large group of young men who were fighting, some of whom were wielding skateboards and bear spray.

Police say that most of the participants scattered once officers arrived. However, two young men who are described as “main participants” were arrested at the scene.

Both men had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by paramedics. Neither required hospitalization and both refused to provide statements on the incident, say police.

Officers searched the area but found no other participants or victims near where the fight had occurred.

Victoria police say parts of the fight were recorded and shared online. Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have video of the fight, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.