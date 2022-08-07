Police ask public to stay away from Cumberland neighbourhood amid standoff

Heavily armed Mounties responded to a home in Cumberland, B.C. Sunday morning for what they described as an "ongoing police incident at a residence."

The standoff in the 2600 block of Rydal Avenue began around 7 a.m., according to neighbours who told CTV News several homes had been evacuated.

Comox Valley RCMP said on Twitter that the incident was confined to one home and the general public "is not considered to be at risk." Still, they asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show officers with long guns outside the residence.

Police appeared to be attempting to talk an occupant, which they believed may be armed, into coming out of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates