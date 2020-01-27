VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island Mounties have arrested a Langford man they say was running down a Colwood street naked in the middle of the night, trying to break into homes.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday, West Shore RCMP officers were called to the scene in the 3300-block of Mary Anne Crescent in Colwood.

Officers on scene found a man running down the street naked and "displaying highly agitated and aggressive behaviour," police said.

Police believe the man was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Mounties say the man had knocked loudly on the doors of four homes in the area, waking up residents.

The man allegedly broke glass doors on two homes and went inside one, walking around for a bit before leaving.

"The suspect became violent with police when informed they were under arrest," the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The man, 33, was arrested for breaking and entering, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer.

The man sustained injuries caused by the broken glass and was taken to hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.