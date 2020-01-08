VICTORIA -- Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who they say is responsible for a parking lot rampage in Nanaimo this week.

On Monday evening, several buildings and vehicles were heavily damaged after the driver of a pickup truck crashed through the lot of the Country Club Centre and slammed into buildings.

A witness told CTV News that the truck driver was arguing with someone he knew in the parking lot moments before the destruction began.

The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

On Tuesday, the Nanaimo RCMP arrested the man without incident at his home on suspicion of dangerous driving and mischief.

Josh Schaeffer, 38, was kept in police custody overnight and was scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court Wednesday morning.

According to the B.C. court registry, Schaeffer was already scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on prior charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle dating back to June 2018.

RCMP say drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out in Monday's incident and the investigation is ongoing.

No bystanders were injured in the incident.