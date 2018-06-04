Police appeal for tips after woman's body pulled from Puntledge River
The Puntledge River, as seen from Condensory Road in Courtenay, is shown in an undated Google Maps image.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 1:31PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 5:04PM PDT
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward after a woman's body was found in a Courtenay river last week.
The body was discovered Thursday night at around 7:30 p.m. in the Puntledge River near 3rd Street and Harmston Avenue in Courtenay.
Police say the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.
The BC Coroner's Service is also investigating and a cause of death has not been confirmed.
Investigators want anyone who drove, cycled or walked in the area and noticed anything suspicious to call them at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
VIDEO: @comoxvalleyrcmp looking for the public's assistance after woman's body is found along the Puntledge River in Courtenay on Thursday. More tonight on @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/RjpQYQeoCJ— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) June 5, 2018