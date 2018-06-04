

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward after a woman's body was found in a Courtenay river last week.

The body was discovered Thursday night at around 7:30 p.m. in the Puntledge River near 3rd Street and Harmston Avenue in Courtenay.

Police say the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

The BC Coroner's Service is also investigating and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Investigators want anyone who drove, cycled or walked in the area and noticed anything suspicious to call them at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.