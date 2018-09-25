

The Canadian Press





The Victoria Police Department unveils a plaque this Friday honouring Constable Ian Jordan who died April 11th, 30 years after an on-duty crash left him in a coma.

A news release from the department says the plaque includes Jordan in the departments' Hall of Honour, while a cairn has been built outside police headquarters and a room in the building has been renamed the Cst. Ian Jordan Room.

Jordan was 35-years old when the crash occurred as his police cruiser was T-boned by a second cruiser rushing to the same burglary call in downtown Victoria.

Jordan, who was 66 when he died, is survived by his wife, Hilary, and a son, Mark -- who was 16-months old at the time of the crash -- and the news release says both will attend Friday's ceremony.

The plaque ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the VicPD Hall of Honour on Caledonia Avenue.