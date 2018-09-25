Plaque honouring Victoria Const. Ian Jordan to be unveiled Friday
Victoria Police Const. Ian Jordan is shown in an undated photo. According to the department, Jordan has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash. April 12, 2018. (VicPD.ca)
The Victoria Police Department unveils a plaque this Friday honouring Constable Ian Jordan who died April 11th, 30 years after an on-duty crash left him in a coma.
A news release from the department says the plaque includes Jordan in the departments' Hall of Honour, while a cairn has been built outside police headquarters and a room in the building has been renamed the Cst. Ian Jordan Room.
Jordan was 35-years old when the crash occurred as his police cruiser was T-boned by a second cruiser rushing to the same burglary call in downtown Victoria.
Jordan, who was 66 when he died, is survived by his wife, Hilary, and a son, Mark -- who was 16-months old at the time of the crash -- and the news release says both will attend Friday's ceremony.
The plaque ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the VicPD Hall of Honour on Caledonia Avenue.