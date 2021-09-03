VICTORIA -- A pilot suffered only minor injuries after crashing a floatplane on Cowichan Lake.

Firefighters and the RCMP were called to the scene at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred in the Honeymoon Bay area, on the south shore of the lake.

Honeymoon Bay Fire Rescue chief Raymond Wear says the plane went down near the mouth of Ashburnham Creek.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, escaped with only “a few lacerations” and was picked up by a boat and brought ashore, according to the fire chief.

The pilot was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The wrecked plane sank in approximately 50 metres of water, according to the fire chief.

Cowichan Lake is approximately 25 kilometres west of Duncan, B.C.