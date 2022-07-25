Pilot in 'serious condition' after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The pilot of a small plane is believed to be in "serious condition" after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.

The plane missed the runway at the airport, which is located between Qualicum Beach, B.C., and Parksville, B.C.

A statement from the Town of Qualicum Beach says the Cessna 172 was forced to make the emergency landing at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Mounties, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene and located the plane in a ditch just past the eastern perimeter of the airport.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was extricated from the plane and airlifted to hospital, according to the municipality and police.

While the pilot is considered to be in "serious condition," the Oceanside RCMP say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now investigating the crash, and the B.C. Ministry of Environment was notified of the incident, according to RCMP.

The airport was closed while emergency crews responded.