COURTENAY -- A newspaper typo in Courtenay continues to turn what was supposed to be a simple photo session with Santa into an infamous occasion garnering international attention.

An advertisement in the Nov. 21 edition of the Comox Valley Record was intending to invite members of the public to a Downtown Courtenay Christmas event where they could have their photos taken with Santa.

Unfortunately, a typo changed the invite to instead have photos taken with Satan.

The mistake was posted on social media and was understandably shared many times.

The error has now escalated to the point where it was the subject of a New York Post article and was mocked on the American talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night.

The popular host mocked the typo and mused about how the same mistake could happen to a former White House spokesperson.

"A newspaper ad in Canada ran a Christmas ad this week and misspelled Santa's name as Satan," Meyers said to a laughing audience. "That's so weird, the same thing happened to me at Starbucks… said Kellyanne Conway."

The New York Post article also poked fun at the unfortunate error.

While the extra attention for the Dec. 1 event is translating into some free publicity for organizers, it's likely resulting in some red faces for newspaper staff who on Wednesday received a balloon bouquet from a newspaper publisher on the mainland who encouraged them to "keep their chins up" as the error continues to draw attention.