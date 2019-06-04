

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Danny Brown, the Dirty Projectors and Steel Pulse will headline the 2019 Phillips Backyard Weekender.

The musical lineup was announced at a release party held at the brewery's tasting room Monday. This will be the seventh edition of the festival.

The lineup reveal comes 11 days after event organizer Atomique Productions announced the cancellation of the 2019 edition of its September festival, Rifflandia.

Headlining on the Friday are roots reggae band Steel Pulse from Birmingham, England. In 1986 the band was the first non-Jamaican act to win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. Their new album, Mass Manipulation, released in May, is their first in 14 years.

Detroit rapper Danny Brown returns to Victoria for the first time in nearly five years to headline the Saturday. In 2013, his Rifflandia appearance was cancelled because he was turned away at the border.

He performed at the festival one year later. His 2011 album XXX was named best hip-hop album of the year by Spin magazine.

Indie rock band the Dirty Projectors will close out the Backyard Weekender. The Brooklyn-based group formed by David Longstreth has released eight full-length albums since 2002.

Victoria is the only Canadian date on their North American tour, which they are mostly co-headlining with Atlanta rock band Deerhunter.

Canadian hip-hop artists Shad and k-os and American DJ/producer Z-Trip are also part of the 2019 lineup.

Local acts include Victoria DJs Jennay Badger and Yeezy Yee, contemporary concert band the Brass, dream-pop band Peach Pyramid, Gulf Islands glam rock artist Art d'Ecco and Surrey rapper Merkules.

Information about full-weekend and single-day tickets is available at the festival's website.

The Phillips Backyard Weekender takes place in the loading bay of Phillips Brewery July 26 to 28.