Pesticide traps source of health concerns that shut down Vancouver Island school
Island Health says insect traps were likely the cause of a mysterious medical incident that affected several children and staff members at an elementary school on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Ray Watkins Elementary School was abruptly shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday after some students and staff in two specific classrooms began developing hives, itchiness and runny eyes.
At least 10 students reported feeling symptoms, including five students and three teachers who went to the village's only health clinic as a precaution when their symptoms were first experienced Tuesday.
The school reopened on Thursday after it had been cleaned and ventilated, and Island Health thinks it has determined the cause of the event.
Several pesticide traps, specifically "roach bait gels," were placed in the classrooms where students reported feeling symptoms on Jan. 12.
"Vapours from the pesticide in these traps were the most likely source that caused some students and staff to experience symptoms," said Island Health in a statement on the School District 84 website on Thursday.
"No students or staff had direct contact with the pesticide but it acted as an irritant to them," adds Island Health.
The health authority says the pesticide traps have been removed, and now that the rooms have been cleaned and ventilated there's no risk of further exposure.
"Students and staff’s symptoms from brief exposure in the classroom will resolve on their own and without long-term effects," said Island Health.
SD84 says it's grateful for the work done by Island Health, as well as the Gold River Health Centre.
The school district also thanks parents and the community for their support and concern as the incident was investigated.
"Please be assured that SD84 will continue to work with the Island Health teams to ensure that this does not happen again," reads the school website.
