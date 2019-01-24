

CTV Vancouver Island





Firefighters in Port Hardy are reminding the public to not ignore fire alarms after a tenant of an apartment building was rescued Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the New Horizon Apartments on Highland Drive just after 2 p.m.

They found a "rapidly growing fire" within a ground-level unit. People at the building reported a person trapped inside.

Firefighters found and rescued the tenant and they were taken to hospital.

A photo taken on scene shows big flames behind a screen door and windows blown out.

The fire was quickly brought under control and was contained to the single apartment, officials say.

Tenants were allowed to return to their homes less than two hours after the fire broke out.

In a Facebook post, Port Hardy Fire Rescue is thanking firefighters as well as BC RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro for their assistance on scene.