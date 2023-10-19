'People need to give their head a shake': Oak Bay police cracking down on speeders

Police have stepped up enforcement along a scenic stretch of waterfront real estate in Oak Bay, where officers say too many drivers are going 40 kilometres above the speed limit.

Oak Bay Police say Beach Drive, near the Victoria Golf Club and Newport Avenue, is one of the problem spots in the community for excessive speeding, which has been on the rise.

“We’re up probably about 40 per cent already this year over last year,” says Chief Mark Fisher. “Some of that is due to the extra enforcement we’ve been doing, but we’re still catching people going 40 over the limit in some areas of the community which is totally unacceptable and inexcusable.”

CTV News recently followed Oak Bay officers on a speed enforcement session on Beach Drive.

In two hours around dusk, three drivers were pulled over for speeding. Two of them were issued tickets after being clocked travelling 20 to 40 kilometres above the 40 km/h limit. A third person was fined for excessive speeding. The radar gun logged that driver at 86 km/h.

“I would say it was a pretty typical night,” says Sgt. Jason Jewkes. “Most people are accepting of it and acknowledging that they made a mistake.”

According to Road Safety BC, which is part of the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, a driver who exceeds the limit by more than 40 km/h can be fined $368 and will have three penalty points added to their driving record. And the costs go up to $483 if a driver exceeds the limit by more than 60 km/h.

Police can also impound the driver’s vehicle at their own expense, starting with seven days for a first offence.

“It creates significant risk,” says Fisher. “The amount of pedestrian traffic and pedestrian cyclists out in those areas and they are in a very vulnerable position if somebody driving a speeding vehicle is not paying attention or there’s a hazard that comes out on the road. We’ve got a lot of deer in the community as well."

The province lists speed as a leading cause of death on B.C. roads. Its online information on high-risk driving behaviours also says a pedestrian hit at 50 km/h has an 80 per cent chance of being killed.

“We have some spots that are empty at night and cars seem to want to come down and really accelerate through those areas,” says Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “It’s a problem for us like it is most municipalities.”

The district doesn’t have any plans to introduce any road design changes on Beach Drive to naturally slow traffic, such as raised crosswalks. But the mayor says every time a roadway in the community is being reworked, the spot's environmental design is being reviewed and upgraded where possible.

“Signs don’t work very well. At the end of the day you really want to create an environment that people naturally drive the speed that you want them to drive,” says Murdoch.

Oak Bay’s police chief sees it differently, pleading with drivers to be mindful of the risks on the road.

“People need to give their head a shake that are driving these speeds,” says Fisher. “Yes, it’s a beautiful area. All the more reason to slow down and enjoy it.”