Pender Island arson suspect believed to have arrived from Vancouver Island

Mounties on Pender Island, B.C, are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a local Home Hardware and set fire to its lumber storage area earlier this month.

Police say they were called to the Home Hardware just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 9 by the Pender Island Fire Department which was tackling a blaze at the business.

Investigators later determined that someone had broken into the store, with surveillance video from the business showing someone entering the property and setting fire to the lumber, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage, Mounties say.

Officers with the Island District RCMP forensic identification service helped review the scene and determined that the suspect had travelled to Pender Island from Vancouver Island.

Surveillance video from BC Ferries shows the woman arriving on Pender Island from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, the night before the fire.

Police are now hoping to identify the woman. She's described as a white woman with short brown hair who was wearing a white sweater, long black pants and a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Outer Gulf Islands RCMP at 250-629-6171.