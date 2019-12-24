VICTORIA -- One person has been transported to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Esquimalt Road Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Canteen Road. Following the crash, VicPD say one man was transported to hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at this time.

After the collision, traffic near the intersection was delayed for approximately one hour, and two bus routes were forced to detour.

More to come.