Pedestrian struck on Esquimalt Road transported to hospital
Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 9:57AM PST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 12:20PM PST
The collision occurred near the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Canteen Road Tuesday morning: (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- One person has been transported to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Esquimalt Road Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Canteen Road. Following the crash, VicPD say one man was transported to hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at this time.
After the collision, traffic near the intersection was delayed for approximately one hour, and two bus routes were forced to detour.
More to come.
