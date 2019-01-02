

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties say a 68-year-old North Saanich man struck by a vehicle on the weekend has died from his injuries.

The man was struck by a southbound vehicle while he was walking in an uncontrolled crosswalk on East Saanich Road near Barrett Drive Sunday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital but has since succumbed to serious injuries, police say in a news release.

Speed and alcohol were ruled out as factors, but RCMP say they have not yet determined whether the crash was criminal in nature.

Neighbours in the area of East Saanich Road say the road is a danger zone and that even with a 40 km/h speed limit, cars often zip through.

"I hear about three near-collisions every day," said resident Bruce Lang. "I was in the infantry, and going to get the mail is the most dangerous thing I've ever done in my life out here."

Investigators are asking for witnesses who may have seen the crash or saw the silver Volvo station-wagon prior to the crash to call them at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.